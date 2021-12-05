Tue, December 07, 2021

Germany lifts Thailand from high-risk list

Germany will remove Thailand from its list of high-risk countries on Sunday, the Royal Thai Embassy in Berlin announced on its Facebook page a day earlier.

Under the new regulations, people from Thailand can travel to Germany without having to register or undergo quarantine.

However, all travellers should show at least one of the following:

• A negative result from an RT-PCR test (taken no more than 72 hours before arrival) or an antigen test (taken no more than 48 hours before).

• Vaccination certificate (only Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines).

• Proof that the travellers have fully recovered from Covid-19 and received at least one shot of the above vaccines.

The embassy has advised travellers to keep an eye out for news as Germany’s travel measures could change at any time.

Email [email protected] or call +49 3079 4810 for more information.

