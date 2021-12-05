Germany lifts Thailand from high-risk list

However, all travellers should show at least one of the following:

• A negative result from an RT-PCR test (taken no more than 72 hours before arrival) or an antigen test (taken no more than 48 hours before).

• Vaccination certificate (only Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson vaccines).

• Proof that the travellers have fully recovered from Covid-19 and received at least one shot of the above vaccines.