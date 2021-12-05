Tue, December 07, 2021

Public Health Ministry fails to administrate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by Sunday

Public Health Ministry admitted on Saturday that they cannot achieve the target to administrate 100 million Covid-19 doses to citizens by Sunday.

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was 94 million doses, expecting to reach 95 million doses on Sunday.

"Even though we cannot reach the target, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was very high," he said.

For rumours of protesters' move to hold a demonstration against vaccine mandate, Kiattiphum said people can decide whether they will receive Covid-19 vaccine jab or not, but he advised them to receive it to ensure the safety of themselves and others.

"Thailand has various types of Covid-19 vaccines, so people can choose vaccines freely," he added.

Published : December 05, 2021

By : THE NATION

