Public Health Ministry fails to administrate 100 million Covid-19 vaccine doses by Sunday

Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit said the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was 94 million doses, expecting to reach 95 million doses on Sunday.
"Even though we cannot reach the target, the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide was very high," he said.
For rumours of protesters' move to hold a demonstration against vaccine mandate, Kiattiphum said people can decide whether they will receive Covid-19 vaccine jab or not, but he advised them to receive it to ensure the safety of themselves and others.
"Thailand has various types of Covid-19 vaccines, so people can choose vaccines freely," he added.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
