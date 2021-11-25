Health Ministry signs contract to procure 50,000 Molnupiravir courses

“We are focusing on procuring effective Covid-19 antiviral pills. Molnupiravir helps significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death," he said.

Department of Medical Services director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp explained that each course consists of 40 capsules, and patients must consume four capsules every 12 hours for five consecutive days.

He said the antiviral pill can be delivered to Thailand once it receives approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration.

“The price of the antiviral pills will include tax and delivery charges. The procurement will be made under a contract with Merck & Co and according to government procurement and supplies management committee regulations,” he said.