Health Ministry signs contract to procure 50,000 Molnupiravir courses

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Molnupiravir would be used to treat Covid-19 patients who are at risk of developing severe symptoms.
“We are focusing on procuring effective Covid-19 antiviral pills. Molnupiravir helps significantly reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death," he said.
Department of Medical Services director-general Dr Somsak Akksilp explained that each course consists of 40 capsules, and patients must consume four capsules every 12 hours for five consecutive days.
He said the antiviral pill can be delivered to Thailand once it receives approval from the Thai Food and Drug Administration.
“The price of the antiviral pills will include tax and delivery charges. The procurement will be made under a contract with Merck & Co and according to government procurement and supplies management committee regulations,” he said.
MSD (Thailand) managing director Dr Mary Srethapakdi said the signing ceremony comes from cooperation between the government and the drug manufacturer to tackle the pandemic in Thailand.
Published : November 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
