Thailand recorded 4,000 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths on Monday

Death toll increased by 22, while 6,450 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.
The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 2,145,241 – 2,055,265 of whom have recovered, 69,010 are still in hospitals and 20,966 have died.
Separately, another 93,601 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 54,303 their second shot and 38,482 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 95,437,744.
According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 266.12 million on Monday, 239.7 million of whom have recovered, 21.15 million are active cases (86,797 in severe condition) and 5.27 million have died (up by 4,008).
Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 49.96 million, followed by India with 34.64 million, Brazil with 22.14 million, the UK with 10.46 million and Russia with 9.8 million.
Published : December 06, 2021
By : THE NATION
