GULF Unveils “Empowering Me” Exhibition, Marking a Decade of Support for the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center

To celebrate this 10-year milestone, GULF is advancing its “Powering the Dreams” scholarship project for underprivileged youths with facial and cranial abnormalities, ensuring they reach their full academic and professional potential. This commitment is further brought to life through the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” symbolism art exhibition, featuring works from 10 emerging artists from 10 universities that capture the dreams, resilience, and true identities of the patients. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from February 19 – 26, 2026, at AIS SIAM (3rd floor), Siam Square.

Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, GULF, stated, “This initiative marks a decade of steadfast collaboration between GULF and Chulalongkorn Hospital. For over 10 years, we have been dedicated to providing life-changing reconstructive surgeries for underprivileged children with facial and related physical abnormalities, enabling them to reintegrate into society with dignity. Beyond medical treatment, we provide educational scholarships to ensure a holistic recovery. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the medical teams for their unwavering dedication, especially in handling highly complex cases. GULF remains committed to strengthening Thailand’s public health system—from donating advanced medical equipment to ensuring equitable healthcare access—and we will continue this support in the years to come. I also invite everyone to visit our art exhibition, which beautifully reflects the inner strength and identity of these children. We stand ready to support society in every possible dimension to build a better future together.”