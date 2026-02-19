GULF Unveils “Empowering Me” Exhibition, Marking a Decade of Support for the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center

To celebrate this 10-year milestone, GULF is advancing its “Powering the Dreams” scholarship project for underprivileged youths with facial and cranial abnormalities, ensuring they reach their full academic and professional potential. This commitment is further brought to life through the “Empowering Me – A Power of Identity Beyond Appearances” symbolism art exhibition, featuring works from 10 emerging artists from 10 universities that capture the dreams, resilience, and true identities of the patients. The exhibition is open to the public free of charge from February 19 – 26, 2026, at AIS SIAM (3rd floor), Siam Square.
Mr. Sarath Ratanavadi, Chief Executive Officer, GULF, stated, “This initiative marks a decade of steadfast collaboration between GULF and Chulalongkorn Hospital. For over 10 years, we have been dedicated to providing life-changing reconstructive surgeries for underprivileged children with facial and related physical abnormalities, enabling them to reintegrate into society with dignity. Beyond medical treatment, we provide educational scholarships to ensure a holistic recovery. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the medical teams for their unwavering dedication, especially in handling highly complex cases. GULF remains committed to strengthening Thailand’s public health system—from donating advanced medical equipment to ensuring equitable healthcare access—and we will continue this support in the years to come. I also invite everyone to visit our art exhibition, which beautifully reflects the inner strength and identity of these children. We stand ready to support society in every possible dimension to build a better future together.”
Prof. Dr. Nond Rojvachiranonda, Deputy Head of the Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center, King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital, The Thai Red Cross Society, shared, “The Princess Sirindhorn Craniofacial Center serves as a comprehensive hub for patients with facial and cranial abnormalities, addressing their physical, psychological, and social needs. Our multidisciplinary team of specialists across 12 fields works in synergy to achieve the best possible outcomes for every patient, while also providing educational support to ensure access to basic schooling. For the past 10 years, GULF has played a pivotal role in supporting not only craniofacial and dental surgeries but also our ‘Self-Esteem Empowerment Project.’ This initiative specifically helps patients who, despite successful surgery, may still carry physical scars, helping them rebuild their confidence and mental resilience to thrive in society.”
“Another cornerstone of our social mission is the ‘Powering the Dreams’ scholarship project. This initiative, pioneered by GULF, provides scholarships to patients under our care from low-income families, allowing them to pursue the highest level of education according to their potential. These scholarships serve as the first door to opportunity, empowering children to follow their dreams and hone their skills. Our ultimate goal is for every recipient to become self-reliant and lead a fulfilling life in the future.” Prof. Dr. Nond Rojvachiranonda added.
Mr. Phakin Soloh, a scholarship recipient from the “Powering the Dreams” project, shared, “I see this scholarship as the gateway to my future. It did more than just lighten my family’s financial load—it empowered me to seek out new horizons, like my recent participation in a government-sponsored digital technology summer camp in Finland. I am deeply grateful for the educational foundation GULF has supported; it has truly ignited my determination to make my dreams a reality.”