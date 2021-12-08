No countrywide lockdown to stop Omicron, Prayut insists

“Regarding screening measures for foreign visitors, General Prayut said the measures would remain the same, which include mandatory RT-PCR testing upon arrival. Visitors must remain in isolation overnight until the result turns up negative,” Thanakorn said.

“The PM has also urged business owners to strictly adhere to disease control measures, such as maintaining the social distancing practice in their establishments and fully vaccinating all staff, because keeping Covid-19 at bay is not solely the government’s job. It is everyone’s responsibility,” the spokesman pointed out.

Prayut also said that he had instructed all related agencies to inspect restaurants, shopping malls and similar establishments in their areas of responsibility to make sure they comply with disease control regulations.

“The government would like to urge people to choose only establishments that pass the Covid Free Setting standard evaluated by the Public Health Ministry for your own safety,” Thanakorn said.

When asked if a likely increase in Omicron cases would affect the reopening of entertainment venues, Prayut said the government was considering the situation carefully based on all factors.

“Nowadays we have less than 4,000 new infections per day, which indicates that the situation is improving and the herd immunity built up by our vaccination campaign is now taking effect,” Prayut added.