Prayut urges people to ‘be aware’ but not panic over Thailand’s first Omicron case

The first Omicron case in Thailand was detected on Friday in a US national who had arrived from Spain on November 30.
Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has advised people to be aware, but not to panic. He added that the premier is certain the spread of this highly transmissible variant can be controlled thanks to the strict prevention measures put in place by the health authorities
He said Prayut is also urging people to get their Covid-19 jabs, and for the fully vaccinated to get their booster shot.
Meanwhile, the Department of Disease Control released the timeline of the country’s first Omicron case – a 35-year-old American businessman who lived in Spain for a year.
The patient has no symptoms and was not in close contact with many people. His timeline is as follows:
