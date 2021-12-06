Denmark sees concerning jump in omicron cases - a warning sign for Europe

Health authorities in the country of 5.8 million perform more than 200,000 polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests per day - one of the highest per capita testing rates in the world. All positive tests are then submitted for special PCR tests that detect variants, and for those that come back positive, scientists sequence the whole genome. Denmark sequences 25,000 strains per week, Lillebaek said.

In part, the surge in cases over the weekend reflects an updated accounting system, Lillebaek said. When omicron emerged, Danish scientists had to adapt the variant PCR test to detect omicron accurately. At first, they did not include cases that had not gone through full genome sequencing in the "confirmed" category. Now, scientists are convinced that their variant PCR test is reliable enough for omicron that they have begun counting positive variant PCR tests as confirmed cases.

Omicron, which contains a panoply of mutations that has generated alarm across the world, was first flagged for global attention by South Africa, another leader in variant sequencing. News of the much-mutated and fast-spreading variant prompted more than two dozen countries to impose bans on travel from southern African countries - but by that point, the variant had made its way around the world.

The ECDC said Sunday that omicron had been reported in 17 countries in the E.U. and the European Economic Area, noting that "the majority of confirmed cases have a history of travel to countries in Africa."

But some of the new cases reported in Denmark had no apparent connection to southern Africa.

"There are now chains of infection where the variant is found in people who have not traveled abroad or been in contact with travelers," Henrik Ullum, chief executive of Denmark's Statens Serum Institut, which conducts the sequencing, said in a news release.

Danish media reported that some of the infections were traced back to a concert in late November and a Christmas lunch involving 150 guests.

Britain also reported a sizable uptick in omicron cases: 86 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total number to 246.

Much remains unknown about the variant, including the danger it poses. Scientists around the world are racing to gauge its ability to get around existing vaccines and whether it causes severe disease. So far, omicron appears to be highly contagious - and Lillebaek estimated that it could overtake the delta variant in Denmark and elsewhere in Europe in a matter of weeks.

Denmark, where 76% of people are fully vaccinated, will offer an important test for how omicron behaves in a highly vaccinated population. Danish public health authorities are speeding up vaccinations for residents above age 5 as well as booster shots in an effort to stave off its spread.

"We are still able to delay the spread of omicron while accelerating vaccines, but at some point it will be difficult to delay omicron," Lillebaek said.