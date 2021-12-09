Thu, December 09, 2021

PM thanks organisations, citizens after Bangkok named best city for a workation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha acknowledged that Bangkok has been listed as the best city for a “workation” by German rentals search engine Holidu, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday.

Thanakorn said Prayut thanked related organisations and citizens for helping Thailand become an attractive destination for tourists and businessmen looking for a place to work remotely during the Covid-19 crisis.

He said the government was ready to enforce public health security measures and would develop infrastructure for Thais, businessmen and tourists to live, operate a business, and travel in the country with confidence and convenience.

According to Holidu, Bangkok won the top spot because it is one of the most affordable cities in the world. For instance, accommodation in Bangkok may be expensive, but food is cheap. Also, the website said, most people in the Thai capital speak English and the city offers high-class facilities.

The website pointed out that though the internet speed in Bangkok may not be the fastest at an average of 28mbps, there are more than 450,000 free wifi spots in the city.

Bangkok also won the top spot for having lots of places with cultural significance, such as the Grand Palace and Emerald Buddha temple, as well as high-street boutiques and floating markets.

The other top four cities after Bangkok are New Delhi, Lisbon, Barcelona, Spain and a tie between Buenos Aires and Budapest.

