Thu, December 09, 2021

BMA intensifies Covid tests on people who came into contact with first Omicron case

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is stepping up proactive Covid-19 tests on those who came into close contact with the country’s first Omicron case. The tests are being conducted across the capital in a bid to curb the spread of the new variant, while Bangkokians can get an antigen test for free.

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced on Wednesday that the BMA had been conducting tests in communities and at tourist attractions. 

He said the areas included those where most African nationals and foreigners reside, namely Silom in Bangrak district, Soi Nana in Khlong Toei district, Khaosan Road in Phra Nakhon district and Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district, including Thong Lor and Wattana districts.

Aswin said workers at the two hotels in Bang Rak district – where the first Omicron patient stayed – will be tested on Thursday.

He urged Bangkokians to get tested with antigen test kits for free at any of the following 11 hospitals:

1. BMA General Hospital, Pom Prap Sattru Phai district, tel 0 2225 1354

2. Taksin Hospital, Khlong San district, tel 0 2437 7677

3. Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital, Bang Kho Laem district, tel 0 2289 7986

4. Luang Pho Thaweesak Chutintharo Uthit Hospital, Nong Khaem district, tel 0 2429 3575, 0 2429 3258

5. Wetchakarunrasm Hospital, Nong Chok district, tel 0 2543 2090

6. BMA Lat Krabang Hospital, tel 0 2327 3049

7. Ratchaphiphat Hospital, Bang Khae district, tel 0 2444 3660

8. Sirindhorn Hospital, Prawet district, tel 0 2328 6760

9. Bang Khun Thian Geriatric Hospital, tel 0 2452 7803

10. Khlong Sam Wa Hospital, tel 0 2150 1300

11. BMA Bang Na Hospital, tel 0 2180 0202 extn 103

The BMA has also set up a drive-thru virus test point free of charge at the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Borommaratchachonnani) in Taling Chan district until April 1.

