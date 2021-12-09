BMA intensifies Covid tests on people who came into contact with first Omicron case

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang announced on Wednesday that the BMA had been conducting tests in communities and at tourist attractions.

He said the areas included those where most African nationals and foreigners reside, namely Silom in Bangrak district, Soi Nana in Khlong Toei district, Khaosan Road in Phra Nakhon district and Yaowarat Road in Samphanthawong district, including Thong Lor and Wattana districts.