No lockdown for Thailand despite Omicron arrival, says Anutin

Anutin said the Department of Medical Science is testing the patient’s sample even more closely to ensure it is actually the Omicron variant, and results should be ready in about three to four days.

He also said that Thailand’s travel measures were still effective as all arrivals are required to show a negative RT-PCR test result and vaccine certificate and spend the first night in quarantine to wait for another RT-PCR test result.

“These measures allow officials to check for all Covid-19 variants and provide treatment if they test positive,” he said.