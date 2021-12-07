Thailand’s first Omicron case will have little short-term impact on tourism: TAT

“Early detection only proves that Thailand’s screening and disease control measures are effective,” said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn. “Besides, there is currently no definitive evidence that infections from Omicron variant are worse than infections from other variants of Covid-19.”

Thailand’s first Omicron case was detected in a US national of Thai descent who had arrived from Spain on November 30. The visitor underwent the first Covid-19 test upon arrival, but the second test on December 3 traced the infection down to the Omicron variant.

“We believe the emergence of Omicron in Thailand will not have a short-term impact on tourism, but the long-term effect is yet to be seen,” Yuthasak said.