Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotels are those that meet the Amazing Thailand SHA Plus standards and have partnered up with certified hospitals for the RT-PCR test. The list of hotels is available at https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus.
TAT also said it takes up to seven working days for a Thailand Pass to be issued. As for test results, TAT said the normal waiting period should be 24 hours, though it may vary depending on the laboratory’s working hours.
Published : November 20, 2021
By : THE NATION
