Sun, November 21, 2021

thai-destination

Tourists under Test & Go scheme must have paid, one-night stay at SHA++ hotel

In its latest update on Friday, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said that tourists arriving under the Test & Go scheme must have a fully-paid one-night stay at an SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotel.

SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) hotels are those that meet the Amazing Thailand SHA Plus standards and have partnered up with certified hospitals for the RT-PCR test. The list of hotels is available at https://web.thailandsha.com/shaextraplus.

TAT also said it takes up to seven working days for a Thailand Pass to be issued. As for test results, TAT said the normal waiting period should be 24 hours, though it may vary depending on the laboratory’s working hours.

Related News

Tourism Ministry eyes Bt1.5 trillion revenue in 2022

Phi Phis famous Maya Bay to be open to tourists from Jan 1

Chiang Rai gets ready to open doors to vaccinated visitors from Dec 1

Related News

Published : November 20, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Tourism Ministry eyes Bt1.5 trillion revenue in 2022

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Treat penguins and myriad fish to food krathongs at Chiang Mai Zoo this Yi Peng Festival

Published : Nov 18, 2021

Phi Phis famous Maya Bay to be open to tourists from Jan 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Chiang Rai gets ready to open doors to vaccinated visitors from Dec 1

Published : Nov 16, 2021

Latest News

[Weekender] Who needs staff, when there are robots and tech-savvy customers?

Published : Nov 21, 2021

‘Vax’ is Oxford English Dictionary’s 2021 word of the year

Published : Nov 21, 2021

BN crushes Anwar’s coalition for major win in Melaka polls

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Five locals from three villages in Khin U Township killed for being alleged informers and members of Pyusawhtee group

Published : Nov 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.