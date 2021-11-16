Chiang Rai gets ready to open doors to vaccinated visitors from Dec 1

“Tourism in Chiang Rai has been in a slump for almost two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but we will be ready to welcome tourists again,” he said. “So far, 58.9 per cent of Chiang Rai residents have been fully vaccinated and we believe that by December 1, the number will rise to 70 per cent.”

Phassakorn added that the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has marked 11 of Chiang Rai’s 18 districts as “blue zone”, or an area ready to pilot the reopening to foreigners who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and test negative upon arrival.

“The ‘Blooming Chiang Rai’ theme aims to promote the province’s Art and Flower Festival, which will be held from December 18 to January 1 at the Garden of Reeds in Rim Kok subdistrict,” he said.

“Chiang Rai will also hold a flower festival at the 75th Anniversary Flag and Lamp Park in Wiang subdistrict from December 24 to January 9.”