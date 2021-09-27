Tue, September 28, 2021

With the Covid situation improving, Chiang Rai braces for tourist season

Chiang Rai is preparing for the tourist season as the Covid-19 situation in the province has eased up. Wat Rong Khun is renovating its landscape, while Phu Chi Fa National Park is ready to open for tourism on October 1.

As winter is arriving, the northern part of the country is preparing to welcome tourists for its high season amid the improving pandemic situation, especially in Chiang Rai province.

Wat Rong Khun (White temple) in Pa O Don Chai subdistrict, Muang district has announced the reopening after being closed for several months. The front area and the exhibition zone are open for visitors, while other areas remain closed for repairs and renovation.

Chiang Rai’s Phu Chi Fa National Park is expecting a large number of tourists during the upcoming winter season. The park will be open on October 1 as no virus case has been found for some period. Tourists can visit the park during daytime, and can set up tents in the community areas or stay at private hotels or resorts.

