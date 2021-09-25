Tourism bodies seek Bt10 billion government assistance

The other four associations who joined ATTA’s petition were: the Thai Hotels Association, the Thai Transportation Operators Association, the Association of Domestic Travel, and the Thai Spa Association.

“Loans totalling Bt10 billion will help tourism entrepreneurs who have been affected by the lockdown measures during the Covid-19 situation so that they can resume providing services after the country reopens,” he said. “The loan should also have special conditions to facilitate borrowers, such as waiving non-performing loan checks and allowing the use of unencumbered vehicles and property as collateral.”

Adit added that the ATTA will consult its members and those of other associations regarding the obstacles in applying for previous government-sponsored loans and will present the findings to the Ministry of Tourism and Sports as well as the Fiscal Policy Office to help design an appropriate loan programme.