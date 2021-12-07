Wed, December 08, 2021

Thailand may have second Omicron case

A waiter from the hotel where Thailand’s first Omicron patient had been staying has tested positive for Covid-19, though it is still not clear if the variant is present.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha told reporters that 17 individuals had come in contact with the US businessman who tested positive for Omicron last Friday.

Of the 17, the waiter tested positive and has been sent to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for treatment. The patient’s sample is being tested for the Omicron variant and results can be expected by Saturday.

Officials are also checking the patient’s timeline to see if the infection was picked up from the tourists or during a trip to Ubon Ratchathani.

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

