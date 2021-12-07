Thailand may have second Omicron case

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha told reporters that 17 individuals had come in contact with the US businessman who tested positive for Omicron last Friday.
Of the 17, the waiter tested positive and has been sent to Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute for treatment. The patient’s sample is being tested for the Omicron variant and results can be expected by Saturday.
Officials are also checking the patient’s timeline to see if the infection was picked up from the tourists or during a trip to Ubon Ratchathani.
Published : December 07, 2021
By : THE NATION
