BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Almost 2,000 operators joined the session.
A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) lecturer imparted knowledge and also informed the operators about related laws so they could comply with the standards.
The BMA opened the training session because many businesses had questions about the regulations.
Restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol until 11 pm. But police have arrested a number of operators/owners who have flouted the rule.
Published : December 08, 2021
