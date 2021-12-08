Wed, December 08, 2021

in-focus

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Metropolitan Police commissioner Pol Lt-General Samran Nualma opened a training session to educate operators of restaurants, entertainment venues, pubs, bars, and karaokes on the Covid Free Setting, SHA and SHA+ standards.

Almost 2,000 operators joined the session.

A Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) lecturer imparted knowledge and also informed the operators about related laws so they could comply with the standards.

The BMA opened the training session because many businesses had questions about the regulations.

Restaurants are now allowed to sell alcohol until 11 pm. But police have arrested a number of operators/owners who have flouted the rule.

 

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Related News

Bangkok police deny using violence against Chana protesters

SRT workers put their jobs at stake to protest against closure of Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong

Bangkokians rush to capture Hua Lampong’s ‘last’ historic moment

 

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Related News

Published : December 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

No countrywide lockdown to stop Omicron, Prayut insists

Published : Dec 08, 2021

All eyes on Premchai case with Supreme Court verdict expected today

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Air quality hit unsafe level in eight Greater Bangkok districts: CAPM

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Undocumented Cambodian workers arrested after trying to flee Thailand over Omicron fears

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Latest News

No countrywide lockdown to stop Omicron, Prayut insists

Published : Dec 08, 2021

All eyes on Premchai case with Supreme Court verdict expected today

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Air quality hit unsafe level in eight Greater Bangkok districts: CAPM

Published : Dec 08, 2021

BMA educates businesses including restaurants on safety health standards

Published : Dec 08, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.