Wed, December 08, 2021

SRT workers put their jobs at stake to protest against closure of Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong

More than 500 current and former State Railway of Thailand (SRT) employees will gather at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Station on Tuesday afternoon to protest against the Transport Ministry’s decision to close the station from December 23.

Protesters have been instructed by the SRT Labour Union to wear yellow and to use the hashtag #SaveHuaLamphong on their social media. Also joining the protest will be former senator Rosana Tositrakul, former SRT governor Praphas Jongsa-nguan and anti-corruption activist Veera Somkwamkid.

 

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said last month that SRT was too broke to maintain Hua Lamphong station, hence all trains would only be stopping at Bang Sue Grand Station from November 22, while the iconic Hua Lamphong would be converted into a commercial area.

Faced with instant public outcry, the ministry pushed the date of closure to December 23 and is planning to hold a public hearing on December 14.

“We believe the minister’s decision is to convert all 120-rai of land around Hua Lamphong into a commercial area, which will only benefit capitalists and affect the local community that has formed around the 105-year-old Hua Lamphong station,” said Ratchasak Piyapanyanont, a former SRT train operator who will be joining the rally.

“SRT employees are not comfortable with the plan to shut down Hua Lamphong and want to make their voices heard, even though [participating in the rally] could affect their jobs.”

 

Published : December 07, 2021

By : THE NATION

