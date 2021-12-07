SRT workers put their jobs at stake to protest against closure of Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said last month that SRT was too broke to maintain Hua Lamphong station, hence all trains would only be stopping at Bang Sue Grand Station from November 22, while the iconic Hua Lamphong would be converted into a commercial area.

Faced with instant public outcry, the ministry pushed the date of closure to December 23 and is planning to hold a public hearing on December 14.

“We believe the minister’s decision is to convert all 120-rai of land around Hua Lamphong into a commercial area, which will only benefit capitalists and affect the local community that has formed around the 105-year-old Hua Lamphong station,” said Ratchasak Piyapanyanont, a former SRT train operator who will be joining the rally.

“SRT employees are not comfortable with the plan to shut down Hua Lamphong and want to make their voices heard, even though [participating in the rally] could affect their jobs.”