Trains will keep pulling up at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong, SRT promises

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced on Saturday that Bangkok’s iconic Hua Lamphong train station will not be demolished or closed for service.

The Transport Ministry recently announced that as of next month, trains will only stop at Bang Sue Grand Station and that Hua Lamphong will be developed into a commercial area. This sparked an uproar from Bangkok commuters, who complained that the change would extend their commuting hours and make getting to and from work more expensive.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob has instructed SRT to conduct a public hearing on the subject in line with the prime minister’s order.

The government developed Bang Sue Grand Station to serve as a railway hub to help solve the problem of congestion in inner Bangkok, especially at railway crossings.

The new station serves the MRT Red Line, long-distance trains, high-speed trains linking three key airports and high-speed trains linking provinces.

