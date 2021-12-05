Bangkokians rush to capture Hua Lampong’s ‘last’ historic moment

The State Railway of Thailand brought out the steam trains dating back to the World War II-era to mark the 94th birthday of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great.
This may be the last steam train to pull out of Hua Lamphong if the Transport Ministry does not lift its order of closure.
Published : December 05, 2021
By : THE NATION
