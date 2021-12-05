Tue, December 07, 2021

in-focus

Bangkokians rush to capture Hua Lampong’s ‘last’ historic moment

Bangkokians flocked to Hua Lamphong Station on Sunday to take photographs of the historic Pacific steam locomotives No 824 and 850 as they pick up passengers for a special trip to Ayutthaya.

Nation Thailnad
