City traffic expert decries decision to close Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong train station

City traffic expert Dr Samart Ratchapolsitte said decommissioning Hua Lamphong after 105 years of service is sad and that the closure will not really help the traffic situation as claimed.

He added that the underground Red Line running between Hua Lamphong and Bang Sue station is being built to ease traffic anyway.

“Closing Hua Lamphong will also make travelling more expensive for commuters because they will have to travel to and from Bang Sue, which is a lot farther from the city centre than Hua Lamphong,” he said.