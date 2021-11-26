Fri, November 26, 2021

City traffic expert decries decision to close Bangkok’s historic Hua Lamphong train station

A city traffic expert said on Thursday that the decision to close Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong Railway Station is unwise and opposed to by most commuters.

The Transport Ministry recently announced that the station will be converted into a commercial area and trains will only stop at Bang Sue Grand Station from late December.

City traffic expert Dr Samart Ratchapolsitte said decommissioning Hua Lamphong after 105 years of service is sad and that the closure will not really help the traffic situation as claimed.

He added that the underground Red Line running between Hua Lamphong and Bang Sue station is being built to ease traffic anyway.

“Closing Hua Lamphong will also make travelling more expensive for commuters because they will have to travel to and from Bang Sue, which is a lot farther from the city centre than Hua Lamphong,” he said.

A survey conducted by the State Railway Workers’ Union learned that most commuters opposed the closure of Hua Lamphong.

Commuters say that the 22 trains running the most important routes should be allowed to stop at Hua Lamphong.

They also called on Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob to reconsider and conduct a public hearing before making a decision.

