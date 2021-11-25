Thu, November 25, 2021

in-focus

Hua Lamphong Stations 105 years of memories

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) recently planned to convert Hua Lamphong Station into a commercial area in line with Transport Ministrys policy to promote Bang Sue Grand Station as a new railway hub in Bangkok.

This caused the station, which acted as the country's railway hub for 105 years, to gradually suspend its train services before December 24 this year.

The Nation Thailand invites you to witness the atmosphere of Hua Lamphong Station when it was fully operated before the transition to Bang Sue Grand Station.

Nation Thailnad
