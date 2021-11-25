Hua Lamphong Stations 105 years of memories

This caused the station, which acted as the country's railway hub for 105 years, to gradually suspend its train services before December 24 this year.
The Nation Thailand invites you to witness the atmosphere of Hua Lamphong Station when it was fully operated before the transition to Bang Sue Grand Station.
Published : November 25, 2021
By : THE NATION
Published : Nov 22, 2021
Published : Nov 21, 2021
Published : Nov 11, 2021
Published : Nov 05, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021
Published : Nov 25, 2021