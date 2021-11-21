Plan for trains to chug past Hualamphong from Tuesday angers Bangkok commuters

Commuters say this would more than double the time they spend travelling because the new station is very far.
The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) recently confirmed that all trains, especially long-distance ones, will only stop at Bang Sue Grand Station as of November 23. It said this was in line with the ministry’s plan to turn Bang Sue station into Thailand’s transportation hub.
Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, meanwhile, said on Friday that he has instructed relevant agencies to look into turning Hualamphong Station into a commercial area as soon as possible so Bang Sue can be officially used as Bangkok’s main transport hub. He has also instructed SRT Asset Co to invite developers to offer design ideas and to find out if a public-private partnership for the project is a good idea.
Separately, the Red Line monitoring committee will be meeting via Zoom to discuss route adjustments and turning Hualamphong into a commercial area.
Published : November 21, 2021
