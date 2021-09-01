Bangkok named best city for digital nomads

A “workation” is a trip where one can travel to a new destination and work from there. This allows you to visit family members or explore a destination without having to use up your leave.

The website analysed both work and vacation factors in more than 150 countries. Work factors included remote connections, co-working spaces, caffeine, travel and after-work drinks. Vacation factors included accommodation, food, climate, tourist attractions and Instagramability.

Based on these factors, the website came up with a list of the top five cities, namely:

• Bangkok, Thailand

• New Delhi, India

• Lisbon, Portugal

• Barcelona, Spain

• Buenos Aires, Argentina and Budapest, Hungary (tie)

According to Holidu, Bangkok won the top spot because it is one of the most affordable cities in the world. For instance, accommodation in Bangkok may be expensive, but food is cheap. Also, the website said, most people in the Thai capital speak English and the city offers high-class facilities.