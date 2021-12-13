B.Grimm launches Multi-Functional Facade & Lighting Solution – Thailand’s very first one-stop facade services

Fabrice Goetschmann, president of B.Grimm Industrial Businesses, added “Moreover, our wide array of innovative products can match various customers’ needs. In particular, we are focused on making buildings more energy-efficient by integrating technologies such as double-glazed facade systems with thermally enhanced frames, which can reduce buildings’ energy consumption by 65%. Combined with our energy-saving LED light bulbs and displays, our solutions will lead the way in lowering the energy consumption of buildings, promoting sustainability while satisfying customer needs.”

Arnon Harnburanaphong, Managing Director of MBM Metalworks Limited, offered some insight into the company’s target market, which includes medium to large-sized projects, particularly commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings.

“Current trends in the exterior building sector are moving ever faster to the use of more energy efficient and sustainable building solutions, yet still requiring to meet all the aesthetical, design and engineering requirements. Our new collaborative approach to total building envelopes for facades, dynamic lighting, and digital display systems brings everything into a single package for our clients in this fast-growing market. This combination facilitates eye-catching building design and promotes visibility from distance both during day and night, whilst considering both environmental and economic needs. B.Grimm targets building owners who want to increase business value and revenue” said Mr. Arnon.

This venture is a collaboration between three leading companies under B.Grimm: MBM Metalworks, specializing in facades and building envelopes with an internationally renowned client base; B.Grimm Trading, a distributor of engineering products imported from global markets such as Europe and the US; and Chubb Thailand, a leading global provider of fire safety, security, and monitoring solutions.

https://bgrimmgroup.com/

https://www.mbmfacades.com/

https://bgrimmtrading.com/

https://www.chubbfiresecurity.com/