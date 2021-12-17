"Singha Soda" Collaborates with Dry Clean Only in a special world-premiere fashion collection available worldwide.

"Singha Soda" joins hands with Thai fashion powerhouse Dry Clean Only, unveiling a new limited-edition fashion collection for the "SINGHA SODA X DRY CLEAN ONLY THE INFINITE MIX COLLECTION" campaign. Jackets, sweaters, and t-shirts launched are uniquely designed and are one kind that is Dry Clean Only's signature. The collection will be available worldwide this 20th December via https://singhasodacollection.com, marking the brand's another iconic movement to remember.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., unveils that "Singha Soda is a brand with a long history with the Thai public. We believe in the power of creativity and inspiration and aim to constantly improve our brand with new activities that have never been done before.