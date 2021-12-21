S&P 500 has biggest three-day drop since September

"There's kind of two dynamics going on. Probably the most important one is the imminent reduction in liquidity," said Jay Hatfield,CEO at Infrastructure Capital Management. "On top of that, you have the omicron concern."

Goldman Sachs economists cut their U.S. growth forecasts after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House by rejecting Biden's roughly $2 trillion tax-and-spending package. Meanwhile, Europe's biggest nations weighed more Covid-19 restrictions.