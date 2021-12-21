Tue, December 21, 2021

business

S&P 500 has biggest three-day drop since September

Investor sentiment sagged as concern about President Joe Bidens economic agenda and the omicron coronavirus surge dragged down stocks. Traders said lower volume ahead of the holidays exacerbated market moves.

The S&P 500 had its biggest three-day drop since September, led by losses in financial and material shares. Bonds fell. The dollar was little changed.

"There's kind of two dynamics going on. Probably the most important one is the imminent reduction in liquidity," said Jay Hatfield,CEO at Infrastructure Capital Management. "On top of that, you have the omicron concern."

Goldman Sachs economists cut their U.S. growth forecasts after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin blindsided the White House by rejecting Biden's roughly $2 trillion tax-and-spending package. Meanwhile, Europe's biggest nations weighed more Covid-19 restrictions.

Stocks:

--The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time

--The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%

--The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.2%

--The MSCI World index fell 1.4%

Currencies:

--The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

--The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1278

--The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3209

--The Japanese yen was little changed at 113.67 per dollar

Bonds:

--The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.42%

--Germany's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to -0.37%

--Britain's 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.77%

Commodities:

--West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.7% to $68.23 a barrel

--Gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,789.40 an ounce

Related News

Published : December 21, 2021

By : Bloomberg

Related News

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Omicron concerns and falling oil prices expected to pressure SET

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Thai export sector expands 16.4% from Jan to Nov, 2021

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Worries of Omicron, inflation plunges SET to fall over 1.5 per cent

Published : Dec 20, 2021

Latest News

Gold price stands still

Published : Dec 21, 2021

How to book a trip to Andaman national parks

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Omicron concerns and falling oil prices expected to pressure SET

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Thailand recorded 2,476 Covid-19 cases and 32 deaths on Tuesday.

Published : Dec 21, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.