Mon, January 10, 2022

business

High-sodium food products likely to be slapped with ‘salinity’ tax: Kasikorn centre

The government expects to collect up to THB88 billion of ‘salinity’ tax in 2022 from high-sodium food products to promote a healthy lifestyle, the Kasikorn Research Centre said on Wednesday after a study.

Citing research by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the Nephrology Society of Thailand, the centre said the average daily consumption rate of sodium stands at 3,636 milligrams, or 1.8 teaspoons of salt per person, which is two times higher than the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 2,000 milligrams, or 1 teaspoon.

Therefore, the centre said, the government is preparing salinity tax collection guidelines for next year based on the amount of sodium in food products. 


The expected THB88-billion tax in 2022 would be collected from 18 per cent of the total ready-to-eat and instant food products on the market.

The centre predicted that the products most likely to be slapped with the tax would be instant noodles, frozen food, instant porridge, ready-to-eat meals, canned fish and snacks in that order.


It also said the state would use a ladder tax rate based on sodium content, which is similar to the sweet-beverage taxation. 
Meanwhile, the centre suggested that the salinity tax should be collected directly from manufacturers with an appropriate duration for producers to adjust.


It urged the government to educate the public on the risks of consuming a high amount of sodium, while promoting a healthy lifestyle with proper measures besides collecting the salinity tax.

Related news:

Related News

Published : December 30, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.