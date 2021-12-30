High-sodium food products likely to be slapped with ‘salinity’ tax: Kasikorn centre

Therefore, the centre said, the government is preparing salinity tax collection guidelines for next year based on the amount of sodium in food products.



The expected THB88-billion tax in 2022 would be collected from 18 per cent of the total ready-to-eat and instant food products on the market.

The centre predicted that the products most likely to be slapped with the tax would be instant noodles, frozen food, instant porridge, ready-to-eat meals, canned fish and snacks in that order.



It also said the state would use a ladder tax rate based on sodium content, which is similar to the sweet-beverage taxation.

Meanwhile, the centre suggested that the salinity tax should be collected directly from manufacturers with an appropriate duration for producers to adjust.



It urged the government to educate the public on the risks of consuming a high amount of sodium, while promoting a healthy lifestyle with proper measures besides collecting the salinity tax.

