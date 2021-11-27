Thai food industry to be hit with ‘salt tax’ soon

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said food manufacturers had cut down the amount of sugar used in food and beverages after the ministry imposed the sugar tax. Now they use alternative sweeteners like stevia instead.

Arkhom said that though the purpose of the salt tax was to cut down on the consumption of sodium, consumers should also be educated so they reduce the amount of salt they consume themselves.

The recommended amount of salt people can consume daily is 2,000mg (milligrams), but Thais on average consume 3,600mg. The government hopes to reduce the daily consumption of sodium by 20 per cent or 2,800mg within 10 years and the salt tax will encourage operators to find sodium substitutes.

Nattakorn Utensut, the Excise Department’s deputy spokesman, said the new tax will be imposed once the economy improves and the GDP grows by more than 1.6 trillion baht.