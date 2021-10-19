Govt extends aid to financial institutions until end of 2022

The payment rate will be maintained at 0.23 per cent from 0.46 per cent until the end of 2022 as proposed by the Finance Ministry. The move aims to ease the financial burden on commercial financial institutions, so they can support businesses and people affected by the pandemic more effectively.
Published : October 19, 2021
