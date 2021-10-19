Tue, October 19, 2021

Govt extends aid to financial institutions until end of 2022

The Cabinet will keep financial institutions’ annual fees paid to the government low for another year, deputy government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Tuesday.

The payment rate will be maintained at 0.23 per cent from 0.46 per cent until the end of 2022 as proposed by the Finance Ministry. The move aims to ease the financial burden on commercial financial institutions, so they can support businesses and people affected by the pandemic more effectively.

