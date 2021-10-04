Factories producing carbon dioxide will be made to pay carbon tax

According to the national strategy, Thailand plans to see EVs making up at least 30 per cent of its total vehicle production by 2025. Increased use of EVs in the future means oil consumption will decrease, as well as excise tax collected from oil.
Excise Department director-general Lavaron Sangsnit said the carbon tax will make up for the reduced oil tax collected in the future, and the new tax was presently under study.
The idea is to make factories that produce high amounts of carbon dioxide to pay a higher tax than those producing gas.
Published : October 04, 2021
