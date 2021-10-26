New tax cuts will make electric cars cheaper in Thailand next year

It hopes this will also help achieve the goal of turning Thailand into a regional EV production hub by 2030.
The tax measures, which will kick off from January 1, will not only bring down the price of EVs but should also attract investment in charging stations.
The global automotive industry is working towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future, a key factor in the “Great Reset” goal set by the World Economic Forum.
Published : October 26, 2021
By : THE NATION
