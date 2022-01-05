New IHU Covid-19 variant expected to pressure SET

It said the index still gained positive sentiment from the foreign fund inflow as concerns over Omicron Covid-19 variant has been relieved.
Hopes over Thailand economic recovery, plus rising oil prices in response to Opec+ move to raise oil production capacity, would also help boost the index, it added.
"However, the news of a new 'IHU' Covid-19 variant in France would pressure the index," Krungsri Securities said.
It also recommended buying of the following companies’ shares as an investment strategy:
The SET Index closed at 1,670.28 on Tuesday, up 12.66 points or 0.76 per cent. Transactions totalled 100.01 billion baht with an index high of 1,674.19 and a low of 1,663.50.
Published : January 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
