Baht continues to advance

Poon said that the baht is likely to swing sideways while the Omicron situation might pressure the baht to weaken.

However, foreign investors did not worry about the Omicron situation and continued to invest in Thai stocks this week.

Moreover, Poon said that the baht might strengthen because investors are selling gold while the dollar is weakening.

The baht’s key support level would be from 33.10 to 33.20, the level some importers are waiting for so they can buy dollars, he added.