Registration opens for a million new co-payment recipients

Those who wish to register should not have been recipients in Phase 3 because the Phase 3 co-payment scheme users were allowed to reactivate their accounts to use the scheme earlier.

Those who have received the co-payment scheme rights in phases earlier than Phase 3 can register by using the Pao Tang app or via the scheme’s website. Those who do not have the app can register via the Konlakrueng website.

Under Phase 4, each user will have Bt1,200 from the government transferred to their G Wallet account, opened via the Pao Tang app with Krungthai Bank. The electronic pocket can be used to make payments up to Bt150 a day to shops that support the scheme. Once a payment is made, half of the price will be paid with the money from the government and the user will have to pay the remaining half. The users must remit money to their G Wallet account before the co-payment can be made via the app.