Registration opens for a million new co-payment recipients

Fiscal Policy Office director-general Pornchai Thiraveja, the spokesman of the ministry, said the registration will start at 6am and end at 10pm and will continue until one million new users sign up for Phase 4 of he co-payment scheme.
Those who wish to register should not have been recipients in Phase 3 because the Phase 3 co-payment scheme users were allowed to reactivate their accounts to use the scheme earlier.
Those who have received the co-payment scheme rights in phases earlier than Phase 3 can register by using the Pao Tang app or via the scheme’s website. Those who do not have the app can register via the Konlakrueng website.
Under Phase 4, each user will have Bt1,200 from the government transferred to their G Wallet account, opened via the Pao Tang app with Krungthai Bank. The electronic pocket can be used to make payments up to Bt150 a day to shops that support the scheme. Once a payment is made, half of the price will be paid with the money from the government and the user will have to pay the remaining half. The users must remit money to their G Wallet account before the co-payment can be made via the app.
Pornchai said 24.67 million people have been granted the Bt1,200 credit by the government so far, compared with 26.35 million users in Phase 3.
So far 1.33 million shops are participating in Phase 4.
As of 11pm on Tuesday, 21.17 million users have used the co-payment scheme in Phase 4 with the total spending of Bt16.334.6 million – Bt8.269 million from users and Bt8.065 million from the scheme. If a user makes a payment exceeding Bt300, he or she will have to pay the entire amount exceeding Bt150.
After the registration, the new users can use the scheme from February 17 to April 30.
Published : February 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 12, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022
Published : Feb 13, 2022