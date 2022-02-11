Mon, February 14, 2022

Ministry eyes cutting tax on diesel to less than 3 baht per litre

The Finance Ministry will at the Tuesday Cabinet meeting propose the option of reducing excise tax for diesel to less than 3 baht per litre, a source was quoted as saying by Thansettakij.

The source said a new draft decree on the Revenue Code is being prepared in response to the continued rise of crude oil prices.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly called on Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and related organisations to find ways of resolving the oil-price situation.

The first step will be to use the mechanics of the Oil Fund and excise tax on diesel to solve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Auditor-General and related agencies are still considering the Oil Fund’s plans to take loans.

The source added that the authorities have not decided to lower the tax on benzene fuel but will come up with specific measures like reducing public transport fares via state welfare cards.

Published : February 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

