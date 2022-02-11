Ministry eyes cutting tax on diesel to less than 3 baht per litre

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has reportedly called on Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith and related organisations to find ways of resolving the oil-price situation.

The first step will be to use the mechanics of the Oil Fund and excise tax on diesel to solve the issue.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Auditor-General and related agencies are still considering the Oil Fund’s plans to take loans.

The source added that the authorities have not decided to lower the tax on benzene fuel but will come up with specific measures like reducing public transport fares via state welfare cards.