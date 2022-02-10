Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

At a press conference on Thursday, police revealed they would tackle the problem of fishing trawlers buying cheaper "green diesel" to fill their tanks. Green diesel is normal diesel added with green colour to make it different from normal diesel.

Green diesel is priced at Bt6 per litre lower than normal diesel price, under a governmental subsidy to help out the fishing industry. The government spends around Bt4 billion each year to subsidise the cost of green diesel.

Deputy police chief Pol General Roy Ingkhaphairote said suppression or misuse of green diesel will keep Thailand out of the watchful eyes of the EU, which had previously lowered Thailand in its IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated fishing) ranking.

Fishing trawlers entitled to green diesel must be registered with the Fishery Department and the National Fisheries Association of Thailand (NFAT). NFAT-certified vessels are issued with codes, but unregistered trawlers often buy green diesel using codes issued to scrapped or invalid vessels - buy green diesel.