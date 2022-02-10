Sun, February 20, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Anutin Charnvirakul, Minister of Public Health, prepared to issue an announcement to cancel the prescription for COVID-19 patients as emergency patients and let National Health Security Office (NHSO) will pay hospitals COVID-19 test costs.

Using the RT-PCR method, the hospital will get paid 900 baht and 1,100 baht, while the ATK tests are 250 and 350 baht, depending on the test kit.

 

There will be an adjustment in the rate of treatment in the Hospitel at 1,000 baht per day, which equates to the home isolation support.

All will be effective on March 1, 2022.

People who are infected can still receive treatment for free according to their health insurance rights, including a gold card, social security or civil servant welfare.

 

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

