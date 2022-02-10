Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Using the RT-PCR method, the hospital will get paid 900 baht and 1,100 baht, while the ATK tests are 250 and 350 baht, depending on the test kit.
There will be an adjustment in the rate of treatment in the Hospitel at 1,000 baht per day, which equates to the home isolation support.
All will be effective on March 1, 2022.
People who are infected can still receive treatment for free according to their health insurance rights, including a gold card, social security or civil servant welfare.
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
