Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

This meeting will occur between February 14-18 to promote cooperation between Thailand and the Muslim World League and exchange ideas to create peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society with top Thai leaders, academics, university students and leaders of the Thai Muslim community.
Throughout the period of stay in Thailand, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and his team will follow the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 strictly for public health safety for Thai people.
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
