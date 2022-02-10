Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Thani Sangrat, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that HE Dr Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, is scheduled to visit Thailand as a guest of Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

This meeting will occur between February​ 14-18 to promote cooperation between Thailand and the Muslim World League and exchange ideas to create peaceful coexistence in a multicultural society with top Thai leaders, academics, university students and leaders of the Thai Muslim community.

Throughout the period of stay in Thailand, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and his team will follow the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 strictly for public health safety for Thai people.

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Latest News

Cops fire back after Parliament criticism on human trafficking

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Provincial governors ordered to prep emergency plans as Omicron cases soar

Published : Feb 20, 2022

City of strollers: Bangkok to unveil pedestrian-friendly look next month

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Fake news about govt vaccine programme is causing panic, ministry says

Published : Feb 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.