Minister swears he’s doing what he can to keep diesel at 30 baht per litre

As for bringing the price down to 25 baht per litre, he said protesters should look at how they achieved this number and who would be beneficial.

When asked if he was helping capitalists by reducing the price of jet fuel but not the price of diesel, Supattanapong said the measure was temporary and only introduced to help the airline industry which is struggling from the aftermath of Covid-19.

He added that the ministry will consider additional measures based on the global price of crude oil. He admitted that the sudden 6-baht surge in oil price within a month was shocking, but said the government had no other options.

Supattanapong added that he understands people are fed up, but little can be done because it is a global crisis.