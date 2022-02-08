Tue, February 15, 2022

in-focus

Minister swears he’s doing what he can to keep diesel at 30 baht per litre

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Minister swears he’s doing what he ...

In response to the Land Transport Federation of Thailand (LTFT)’s demand that he be sacked for failing to control the price of diesel, Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said he had considered every proposal from every protest.

He added that every effort would be made to maintain the price of diesel at 30 baht per litre until March 31 thanks to the 5-baht subsidy provided by the Oil Fund. Otherwise, he said, the price of diesel would have surged to 35 baht per litre.

As for bringing the price down to 25 baht per litre, he said protesters should look at how they achieved this number and who would be beneficial.

When asked if he was helping capitalists by reducing the price of jet fuel but not the price of diesel, Supattanapong said the measure was temporary and only introduced to help the airline industry which is struggling from the aftermath of Covid-19.

He added that the ministry will consider additional measures based on the global price of crude oil. He admitted that the sudden 6-baht surge in oil price within a month was shocking, but said the government had no other options.

Supattanapong added that he understands people are fed up, but little can be done because it is a global crisis.

Related News

Energy ministry turns down transport body’s plea for cheaper diesel

Truckers protesting fuel price postpone Bangkok blockade until Tuesday

Prices of unregulated benzene, gasohol shoot through the roof this year

 

As for LTFT threatening to boost transport prices by 20 per cent if the government fails to provide help, the minister said it depends on the market mechanics. He added that the government cannot intervene if the private sector insists on increasing prices because it is a free market.

Lorry drivers from across the country were scheduled to gather outside the Energy Ministry on Bangkok’s Vibhavadi Rangsit road to protest on Tuesday.
 

Minister swears he’s doing what he can to keep diesel at 30 baht per litre Minister swears he’s doing what he can to keep diesel at 30 baht per litre

Related News

Published : February 08, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Prayut puts Bhumjaithai in its place with House dissolution threat

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Latest News

Beijing 2022's Bing Dwen Dwen on a snowy day

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Temples told to prevent virus spreading among Makha Bucha Day crowds

Published : Feb 15, 2022

All steps taken to keep tap water in Greater Bangkok saline free

Published : Feb 15, 2022

What is M-Flow toll collection system and how can you use it?

Published : Feb 15, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.