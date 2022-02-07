Thu, February 10, 2022

in-focus

Truckers protesting fuel price postpone Bangkok blockade until Tuesday

Truckers planning to block Bangkok roads to protest the high price of diesel postponed the rally for 24 hours on Monday, giving the government a reprieve but promising a bigger rally on Tuesday.

Truckers and owners of land transport businesses are threatening to park their vehicles at various locations in the capital, including outside the Energy Ministry in Chatuchak district.

The Land Transportation Association of Thailand (LTAT) said on Monday that its "Truck Power Final Season" campaign to demand the government caps diesel at Bt25 per litre for a year will take place Tuesday on a larger scale.

Truckers protesting fuel price postpone Bangkok blockade until Tuesday

The government rejected the demand, saying it could not provide the Bt20 billion per month required to reduce the price by Bt5 per litre. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said military trucks were on standby to provide transport if private truck owners strike.

No Thai government has allowed the diesel price to rise above Bt30 per litre, as this would lead to a spike in the cost of living and economic harm due to higher transport costs.

The LTAT said trucks will converge at three major road junctions outside Bangkok at 10 am on Tuesday before moving to the Energy Ministry. It gave no reason for cancelling Monday’s rally.

Police had advised motorists to avoid the original rally route, from Bang Sue Grand Station to Khlong Toey.

Related News

Published : February 07, 2022

Related News

Thailand accelerates march to e-government with growing army of service apps

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Minister calls for strict scrutiny after many visitors stuck on mountain

Published : Feb 07, 2022

Latest News

Task force to crack down on fishing trawlers using ‘green diesel’

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Loans for Thai SMEs eyeing foray into RCEP markets

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Ministry of Public Health to stop registering COVID-19 case as an emergency

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Secretary of the Muslim World League to visit Thailand on Valentine day

Published : Feb 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.