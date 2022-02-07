Truckers protesting fuel price postpone Bangkok blockade until Tuesday

Truckers and owners of land transport businesses are threatening to park their vehicles at various locations in the capital, including outside the Energy Ministry in Chatuchak district.
The Land Transportation Association of Thailand (LTAT) said on Monday that its "Truck Power Final Season" campaign to demand the government caps diesel at Bt25 per litre for a year will take place Tuesday on a larger scale.
The government rejected the demand, saying it could not provide the Bt20 billion per month required to reduce the price by Bt5 per litre. Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said military trucks were on standby to provide transport if private truck owners strike.
No Thai government has allowed the diesel price to rise above Bt30 per litre, as this would lead to a spike in the cost of living and economic harm due to higher transport costs.
The LTAT said trucks will converge at three major road junctions outside Bangkok at 10 am on Tuesday before moving to the Energy Ministry. It gave no reason for cancelling Monday’s rally.
Police had advised motorists to avoid the original rally route, from Bang Sue Grand Station to Khlong Toey.
Published : February 07, 2022
