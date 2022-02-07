Thu, February 10, 2022

Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

Thammasat Secondary School has denied allegations it teaches a distorted version of Thai history, saying its curriculum aims to develop responsible citizens to strengthen society.

The school issued the denial on Sunday after Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered officials to investigate whether its curriculum distorts Thai history and the monarchy.

In a statement, the school said it addressed a diversity of ideas and views in lessons. It added that experts in various fields had helped develop a curriculum that enables Thammasat pupils to become Thai and global citizens who can think for themselves and cope with change.

"The school is focused on developing a curriculum based on modern knowledge that is appropriate for students in every age group," the statement said.

The aim was to provide an environment where children can cultivate the critical thinking, creativity, leadership skills and teamwork required to develop well-rounded citizens, it added.

As well as core subjects, the school also teaches skills such as swimming, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship to give students practical knowledge they can use to progress in life, said the statement.

"The school hopes that this aim will become part of a shift that boosts national education, receiving support from every sector in the future," it said.

The school is under the supervision of the Faculty of Learning at Thammasat University, a liberal institution that has a long history of resistance against military-backed governments.

Published : February 07, 2022

By : THE NATION

