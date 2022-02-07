Thammasat School denies anti-monarchy agenda as PM orders curriculum probe

In a statement, the school said it addressed a diversity of ideas and views in lessons. It added that experts in various fields had helped develop a curriculum that enables Thammasat pupils to become Thai and global citizens who can think for themselves and cope with change.

"The school is focused on developing a curriculum based on modern knowledge that is appropriate for students in every age group," the statement said.

The aim was to provide an environment where children can cultivate the critical thinking, creativity, leadership skills and teamwork required to develop well-rounded citizens, it added.

As well as core subjects, the school also teaches skills such as swimming, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship to give students practical knowledge they can use to progress in life, said the statement.