Police hunt ‘Russian-speaking’ killers of Canadian gangster in Phuket

A police source said the team investigating Mandeep Singh’s murder had received witness accounts that the gunmen spoke in Russian.
The new information surfaced on Monday when the investigation team, led by Provincial Police Bureau 8 Commissioner Ampol Buaraporn, met with representatives from the Canadian and Indian embassies.
Singh was gunned down on Saturday in front of a mansion in Rawai, Muang district.
Immigration Bureau records show the Indian-born Canadian first entered Thailand in 2016.
The investigation team was informed that Singh moved from India to Canada when he was 7 years old. He is a suspect in several major crime cases and fled to Thailand to escape a Canadian arrest warrant.
Singh joined a criminal gang dubbed the United Nations in Canada and used the alias “Slice” due to a prominent scar on his cheek, according to a police source at the meeting. In Canada, he was a suspect in the murder of a rival Red Scorpion gang member.
After fleeing Canada, he reportedly began a new career as a drug trafficker in India, where he is wanted on an arrest warrant.
The Thai police source said the investigation team was trying to establish the escape route taken by the gunmen.
Published : February 07, 2022
By : THE NATION
