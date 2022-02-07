Thailand accelerates march to e-government with growing army of service apps

To boost that ranking, the Digital Government Development Agency (DGA) will this year accelerate collaboration with 20 ministries to provide services in six fields, DGA director Supot Tiarawut said.

The new apps will give access to education, health and medicine, agriculture, SME support, transparency, public participation and good governance, and public services.

The DGA will also push for a five-year digital government development plan (2023-2027) aimed at raising Thailand’s e-government ranking to second in Asean, Supot added.

The development plan has targeted a satisfaction level of 80 per cent public among users of digital government services. The plan will also expand e-government services to cover labour, environment, the justice system and tourism.