Cut utility bills, lower diesel price cap, FTI urges govt

FTI chairman Suphan Mongkolsuthree said on Wednesday that operators were facing pressure from increasing manufacturing costs in both energy and transportation, while currency volatility was also affecting material and importing costs.
On top of this, he said, the container and semiconductor shortage problem is not getting any better.
Suphan cited a FTI January survey in which 1,335 operators in 45 industry groups were asked which factors worried them the most.
According to the survey:
The FTI gave the government four suggestions:
Published : February 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
