Mon, February 14, 2022

business

Cut utility bills, lower diesel price cap, FTI urges govt

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is concerned about the energy price situation and has asked the government to cut utility bills and cap the diesel price at less than 30 baht per litre to prevent inflation.

FTI chairman Suphan Mongkolsuthree said on Wednesday that operators were facing pressure from increasing manufacturing costs in both energy and transportation, while currency volatility was also affecting material and importing costs.

On top of this, he said, the container and semiconductor shortage problem is not getting any better.

Suphan cited a FTI January survey in which 1,335 operators in 45 industry groups were asked which factors worried them the most.

According to the survey:

  • 70.1% were worried about the oil price
  • 45.5% were concerned about the political situation in the country
  • 43.8% had worries about the currency rate, and
  • 42.6% were perturbed about loan interest rates.

The FTI gave the government four suggestions:

  1. Control inflation and solve the cost-of-living problem by cutting utility bills, reducing LPG gas prices, and increasing the budget for the “Khon La Khrueng” (Let’s Go Halves) campaign.
  2. Keep the diesel price below 30 baht per litre and clear up the material shortage or high-price problem to decrease manufacturing costs.
  3. Roll out economic stimulus measures to help the economy recover, including measures to assist businesses that have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.
  4. Ease entry measures for foreign visitors by at least reducing the number of RT-PCR tests to only one under the Test & Go scheme and using Antigen Test Kits instead on the fifth day of arrival.

Related News

Registration opens for a million new co-payment recipients

Monetary Policy Committee keeps key policy rate at 0.5%

Government nets Bt102 billion income from Mineral Fuels Department

Related News

Published : February 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

THAI seeks 25-billion-baht to pay off some debts ahead of rehab plan

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Thai car market suffering from stalled EV promotion package as buyers delay

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Boost EV sales with trade-in incentive: Auto industry

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Tipco launches immunity boosting drinks to fight Covid-19

Published : Feb 12, 2022

Latest News

FIGHTING CANCER IN THAILAND | Roche | The Nation Talk EP. 27

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Bangkok marks Valentine’s with unique marriage registration events

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Treatment for severe Covid still free after March 1: NHSO

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Sausage factories in Chonburi, Ayutthaya shut after consumers fall ill

Published : Feb 13, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.