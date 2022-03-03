House panel questions True, DTAC; seeks more clarity on merger deal

He said the commission will summon the NBTC to discuss the issue next week before concluding all information to propose to related agencies for consideration.

Anudith said the NBTC must ensure that the merger will be in line with laws, while it can launch measures to ensure improvement in service at a reasonable price.

"We believe that the merger can be done in line with laws, but we should focus on the process before and after the merger, on how it impacts the people and the telecommunication market," he said, adding that the commission will report to the House of Representatives later.

Anudith said the business could not survive if the merger deal cannot be done, especially with the arrival of Over-The-Top (OTT) services from abroad, citing remarks by True and DTAC.

"Both mobile operators claimed that the merger deal is a solution to reduce fixed costs, as OTT service will increase network traffic and data usage, while metaverse would impose high operation costs on them," he said.

"Meanwhile, AIS said the coming of OTT services is a challenge that global telecommunication must face, adding that it is necessary to see the merger result."

He said the commission is paying attention to laws, improvement in services and reasonable price, so the NBTC and related agencies must supervise the issue to ensure there is no market domination or technology concentration.

He added that the NBTC and Trade Competition Commission must supervise this issue.