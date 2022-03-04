THAI launches special flights to 4 Indian cities under travel bubble deal

The new flight schedule, which kicked off on March 1, will be valid until March 26. The flights are:
Bangkok-New Delhi: Five flights a week from Monday to Friday
Bangkok-Mumbai: Three flights a week from Monday to Wednesday
Bangkok-Chennai: Three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday
Bangkok-Bengaluru: Two flights a week on Wednesday and Saturday
Passengers can visit thaiairways.com or call (02) 356 1111 to check out the fares.
Commercial flights between the two countries had been suspended since March 23, 2020, and under the new arrangement, Thai, Indian, Nepal and Bhutan passport holders can fly two and from Thailand. The travel bubble also applies to other people of other nationalities who hold the required visas.
Airlines, however, are still required to meet both India and Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention guidelines.
Published : March 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 10, 2022
Published : Mar 12, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022
Published : Mar 11, 2022