THAI launches special flights to 4 Indian cities under travel bubble deal

Bangkok-New Delhi: Five flights a week from Monday to Friday

Bangkok-Mumbai: Three flights a week from Monday to Wednesday

Bangkok-Chennai: Three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

Bangkok-Bengaluru: Two flights a week on Wednesday and Saturday

Passengers can visit thaiairways.com or call (02) 356 1111 to check out the fares.

Commercial flights between the two countries had been suspended since March 23, 2020, and under the new arrangement, Thai, Indian, Nepal and Bhutan passport holders can fly two and from Thailand. The travel bubble also applies to other people of other nationalities who hold the required visas.

Airlines, however, are still required to meet both India and Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention guidelines.