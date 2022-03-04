Sat, March 12, 2022

business

THAI launches special flights to 4 Indian cities under travel bubble deal

Thai Airways International (THAI) has launched flights to four destinations in India under the Thai-Indian air travel bubble scheme.

The new flight schedule, which kicked off on March 1, will be valid until March 26. The flights are:

Bangkok-New Delhi: Five flights a week from Monday to Friday

Bangkok-Mumbai: Three flights a week from Monday to Wednesday

Bangkok-Chennai: Three flights a week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday

Bangkok-Bengaluru: Two flights a week on Wednesday and Saturday

Passengers can visit thaiairways.com or call (02) 356 1111 to check out the fares.

Commercial flights between the two countries had been suspended since March 23, 2020, and under the new arrangement, Thai, Indian, Nepal and Bhutan passport holders can fly two and from Thailand. The travel bubble also applies to other people of other nationalities who hold the required visas.

Airlines, however, are still required to meet both India and Thailand’s Covid-19 prevention guidelines.

Related News

Published : March 04, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Thai oil companies told to boost reserves as Russia-Ukraine war continues

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Investment proposals of 44 foreign firms approved, 5 in the EEC

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Published : Mar 11, 2022

FTI wants Test & Go scheme scrapped, subsidies for fuel

Published : Mar 10, 2022

Latest News

Thailand records 24,592 Covid-19 cases and 68 deaths on Saturday

Published : Mar 12, 2022

Purple Line southern section construction to start this year

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Prayut orders speedy, transparent probe into Tangmo’s death

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Saudi Arabia makes strong statement by shunning Biden plea on oil supply boost

Published : Mar 11, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.