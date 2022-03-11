Baht expected to have bumpy ride on Friday

Poon said the baht has a chance of weakening but it will slow down and swing sideways in a wide range as the market is highly volatile.

He explained that the market saw hope in Russia-Ukraine peace talks as investors were not selling risk assets even though the latest round of talks was not successful.

Moreover, gold-selling supported a slowdown in the baht’s weakening. He also advised purchasing Thai assets from foreign investors as this would set a direction for the baht.



Foreign investors would start returning to the Thai market if the war does not worsen, he said.