Cool air mass lingers over upper Thailand; isolated showers in Central and East

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will be cool, with morning fog and thick fog in some places.

The upper North and upper Northeast will remain cool to cold as a weak high-pressure system or cool air mass covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds from Myanmar move over the upper North and upper Laos.

The lower Central region and the East will see isolated showers, as south-easterly winds bring moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, use extra caution when travelling in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as a weak north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution.