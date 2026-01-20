null

Cool air mass lingers over upper Thailand; isolated showers in Central and East

TUESDAY, JANUARY 20, 2026

Cool, foggy mornings are expected across upper Thailand, with a chance of light rain in parts of the lower Central region and the East, while isolated thunderstorms may develop in the South, and seas remain around 1 metre.

  • A cool air mass is causing cool to cold weather in upper Thailand, with minimum temperatures in the North and Northeast dropping to 13°C.
  • Isolated showers and thunderstorms are expected in the lower Central and Eastern regions due to moist south-easterly winds.
  • The weather conditions are also creating widespread morning fog, with thick fog in some areas of upper and Central Thailand, including Bangkok.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecast for Tuesday (January 20) says upper Thailand will turn colder again.

The lowest temperature in the North and Northeast will be 13°C.

Bangkok and its vicinity will see morning fog, with thick fog in some areas, and a 10% chance of rain.

24-hour forecast

Upper Thailand will be cool, with morning fog and thick fog in some places.

The upper North and upper Northeast will remain cool to cold as a weak high-pressure system or cool air mass covers upper Thailand, while westerly winds from Myanmar move over the upper North and upper Laos.

The lower Central region and the East will see isolated showers, as south-easterly winds bring moisture.

People are advised to take care of their health due to changing weather conditions, use extra caution when travelling in foggy areas, and beware of fire hazards due to dry conditions.

In the South, there will be isolated thunderstorms as a weak north-easterly monsoon covers the Gulf of Thailand and the South.

Waves in both the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea will be about 1 metre high.

Mariners are advised to exercise caution.

Thailand weather forecast from 6am Tuesday (January 20) to 6am Wednesday (January 21)

Bangkok and vicinity

  • Morning fog, with thick fog in some areas; 10% chance of rain
  • Minimum: 23–24°C
  • Maximum: 33–35°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

North region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; thick fog in some areas
  • Minimum: 13–17°C
  • Maximum: 30–35°C
  • On mountain tops: cold to very cold, with frost in some places
  • Minimum (mountain tops): 2–12°C
  • North-westerly winds: 10–15 km/h

Northeast region

  • Cool to cold with morning fog; thick fog in some areas
  • Minimum: 15–21°C
  • Maximum: 33–34°C
  • On mountain tops: cold
  • Minimum (mountain tops): 9–14°C
  • Easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

Central region

  • Cool with morning fog; thick fog in some areas; light rain in some places in the lower part of the region
  • Minimum: 19–22°C
  • Maximum: 34–35°C
  • South-easterly winds: 10–15 km/h

East region

  • Cool with morning fog; thick fog in some areas; thunderstorms in 20% of the area, mainly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat
  • Minimum: 22–25°C
  • Maximum: 30–34°C
  • South-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves below 1 metre; about 1 metre offshore; over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas

South region (east coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani and Nakhon Si Thammarat
  • Minimum: 21–24°C
  • Maximum: 31–34°C
  • From Nakhon Si Thammarat northwards: south-easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre, over 1 metre in thunderstorm areas
  • From Songkhla southwards: easterly winds 15–30 km/h; waves about 1 metre

South region (west coast)

  • Thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phangnga, Phuket and Krabi
  • Minimum: 22–24°C
  • Maximum: 33–35°C
  • North-easterly winds: 15–30 km/h
  • Sea: waves about 1 metre; higher than 1 metre offshore and in thunderstorm areas

